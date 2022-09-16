Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System installed at Chinese Landing Primary School

Georgetown, August 26, 2022: The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), on August 20, 2022, installed a 3.42kWp Solar PV System along with a 21.6kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Chinese Landing Primary School in Region 1.

The solar PV modules used for the installation were provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the GEA’s sustainable energy interventions.

Solar PV array (3.42kWp) installed at the Chinese Landing Primary School

Chinese Landing is a Carib indigenous community situated along the Barama River of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region. This riverine settlement is home to approximately 300 residents with several public buildings.

In line with the Guyana Energy Agency’s mandate to provide clean and reliable energy for public use, the GEA transported and installed a 3.42kWp solar PV system and a 21.6kWh battery energy storage system at the Primary School.

4kW Hybrid Inverter & 21.6kWh Battery Energy Storage System installed and demonstrated to Teachers of the Chinese Landing Primary School

Noteworthy, this renewable energy solution provides electricity to both the Primary and Nursery schools. GEA also upgraded and completed the electrical network infrastructure and installed outlets and energy-efficient LED lights to improve the lighting system of the buildings.

Energy Efficient LED lights installed by the GEA at the Chinese Landing Nursery and Primary Schools

A total of six (6) teachers and seventy (74) pupils would benefit from this installation. With an uninterrupted electricity supply, learning and other academic activities would be enhanced.

The Village and Primary School teachers were grateful for the completed installation and other electrical works. The GEA also assisted in educating the teachers on the operation and basic maintenance of the installed Solar PV System.

