Sophia residents encouraged to capitalise on educational opportunities

– Ministerial meeting hosted in ‘B’ Field Sophia

As the government moves forward with its people centred agenda, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame Mccoy and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, along with personnel from the Board of Industrial Training, met with residents of ‘B’ Field Sophia and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The meeting was hosted at the ‘B’ Field Community Centre Ground.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

The ministers, while addressing the concerns raised by the residents, encouraged them to tap into training opportunities being provided by government.

“We have to all work together with you to make sure that we can bring our youth on board and to guide them in the right direction through the programs of GOAL scholarship, there is the GROW programme…. Through the BIT Programme, through all the programmes that we offer as a government and that we can make available to the community, I would like us all to consciously make that effort,” Minister McCoy urged the residents.

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Minister Walrond assured the residents of the administration’s commitment to meeting people and listening to their concerns, so that informed policy decisions can be made.

“The reasons we are out here is because it is our job as government we can’t sit in our offices in town and figure out what is happening with the residents in ‘B’ Field Sophia, what are the things that are really affecting you, what are the things affecting your family, your community and as a government our service is to you, you the people,” she noted.

Residents expressed their satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome.

Resident, Colin Marks

Colin Marks said that it was an opportunity for residents to have their longstanding issues addressed.

“I think it was a tremendous engagement, I must say kudos on the part of the government to come out and reach the people and I’d like to say any government worth its salt should always be listening to its people and this was an opportunity for us to speak and I think it was well received by the residents,” he stated.

Another resident, Marcia Kato said, “In regards to the ministers visit here today, I think it was very good that they could come, it’s not the first set of ministers that came here to interact with the people and we can see that they are not sitting in offices, they are coming out to meet people, to hear our needs in the community, and see how best they can address our issues.”

Resident, Marcia Kato

The ministers will be following up along with the Board of Industrial Training to offer to ensure residents take advantage of the opportunities to upskill themselves in various vocational and other training opportunities.

Minister Walrond also informed the residents that several other ministerial meetings will be held in the other fields in Sophia, as government is interested in addressing the concerns of every citizen, regardless of location.

