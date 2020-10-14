Special committee to assist remigrants from Venezuela

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said a special committee will be established to assist Guyanese remigrants from Venezuela.

The President made this announcement after a remigrant living in the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) area raised concerns during a meeting at the Suddie Early Development Childhood Centre on Sunday.

The woman explained that remigrants have encountered many challenges since they have little representation in the region. She said the lack of documentation had also hampered their children attending school, and it was costly to travel to Georgetown to have them rectified.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the outreach to Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) on Sunday.

“I am going to set up a special committee to be led by the Minister of Housing and the Minister of Local Government to see how we can bring the services to help you,” President Ali said, adding that many Guyanese have returned to Guyana due to the crisis in Venezuela. National Security Advisor to the President, Captain Gerald Gouveia will also be part of the committee.

“I am going to ask them to convene an inter-agency group to come here and deal with the migrant issue, especially the Guyanese who would have returned. We need to have a good analysis of it so we can see how we can support this group,” the President said.

United States Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo while on his visit to Guyana in September, pledged US$5 million in relief to help Venezuelans who fled to Guyana.