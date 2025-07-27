Special tax incentive to spur investments in Region Two – President Ali

The next People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration will implement a special tax incentive regime to spur investment in the predominantly agricultural economy of Region Two.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivered the announcement to a packed and spirited gathering held at the Anna Regina Market Square on Saturday.

He described it as part of the PPP/C’s broader strategy to drive economic growth, create opportunities and ensure the livelihoods of residents are uplifted.



President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a packed and spirited gathering at the Anna Regina car park on Saturday

From a national stadium, the rollout of the ‘safe city’ initiative, to the development of new recreational parks and community facilities, the PPP/C is demonstrating its commitment to driving more progress in the region.

“[We’re] building out the studio for our performing arts; expanding your infrastructure, investing more in D&I, building out the tourism sector and industrial hub,” he informed the crowd.

Describing Saturday’s gathering as “the largest in history”, President Ali said that Esseqiobo stands with the People’s Progressive Party and pledged that the party will never desert them.

He emphasised that the PPP/C Administration has laid the groundwork to move Guyana to newer heights and “now is not the time to slow down.” And, the PPP/C Government will be supporting individuals “who are investing in this region, by making this region a special investment zone — a special preferential tax incentive, so that more investments will come to your region,” the president declared.

To this end, he rallied supporters to come out and ensure they cast their vote on September 1 for the PPP/C and deliver an overwhelming victory at the polls.