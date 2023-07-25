Staggered water taxi service after 20:00hrs

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is advising commuters that the water taxi services operating between Grove, East Bank Demerara and Wales, West Bank Demerara and both eastern and western sides of the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be staggered between 20:00 and 05:00 hours.

The vessels plying these routes will therefore depart each location every hour on the hour, from 21:00 hours (9 pm) until 04:00 hours. Thereafter, on-demand service will resume from 05:00 hours. However, the services remain continuous, and passengers can safely utilise any of the three water taxi locations based on their preference of disembarkation point.

The Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop service remains uninterrupted.

