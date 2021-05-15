Stakeholders agree to a nationwide clean-up

-as Guyana prepares to celebrate its 55th Independence Anniversary

The Ministry of Public Works today held a virtual meeting with stakeholders to initiate national buy-in for the physical enhancement of our communities, as part of our Independence Programme.

During the consultation, stakeholders were told that the intention is to do more than the norm, and to seek the participation of local authorities, community-based groups, private sector bodies, religious organisations, non-governmental organisations and the public to improve the aesthetics of our communities.

Various proposals were endorsed. These include the cleaning of parapets and drains, cleaning of shorelines, sea and river defences, flagging and decorating of light poles, erection of motivational banners, painting of community bridges, cleaning and painting of community open spaces, painting of pedestrian crossings, enhancement of bus stops and surroundings and others.

Two novel ideas were proposed: a ‘Best Village’ Competition at the regional level, and the erection of decorative frames where selfies can be taken to showcase Guyana’s Independence on social media platforms.

The use of bumper stickers with messages of patriotism would also be encouraged. These stickers have already been produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Communications Taskforce.

Apart from those, local communities and organisations can engage with others for the beautification of Guyana.

Stakeholders raised concerns about maintenance and emphasised the need for aggressive public education and enforcement by statutory bodies.

The Ministry of Public Works, as part of its road and sea defence maintenance programmes, will be engaging dozens of small contractors in this clean-up exercise. Representatives of the Private Sector pledged to support the initiative at the local level.

Minister, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill urged the stakeholders at the consultation to serve as cells to create a wider movement for the improvement of our aesthetics, and the beautification of Guyana.

Persons who are interested in being part of this initiative can contact the Ministry of Public Works for more information on telephone numbers 231-8127 or 231-8128.