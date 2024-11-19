State Visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

You are cordially invited to provide media coverage of the following events during the

State Visit, of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

Date/Time Location Event Coverage Tuesday, November 19, 9:00 pm Cheddi Jagan International Airport The arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo/ Video Opportunity for Media Tuesday, November 19, 10:00 pm Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown Welcome Ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo/Video Opportunity for Media

The media is expected to arrive and set up thirty minutes (30 minutes) before the start of each event.

Any questions or queries, kindly reach out to any of the following numbers: Edward Layne, 658-7999, Gordon French, 603-6980 or Cassandra Persaud, 686-7703.

Kind regards,

Edward Layne,

Director, Department of Public Information

