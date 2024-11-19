Search

State Visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

November 19, 2024

You are cordially invited to provide media coverage of the following events during the

State Visit, of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

Date/TimeLocationEventCoverage
Tuesday, November 19, 9:00 pmCheddi Jagan International AirportThe arrival of Prime Minister Narendra ModiPhoto/ Video Opportunity for Media
Tuesday, November 19, 10:00 pmMarriott Hotel, Kingston GeorgetownWelcome Ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra ModiPhoto/Video Opportunity for Media

The media is expected to arrive and set up thirty minutes (30 minutes) before the start of each event.

Any questions or queries, kindly reach out to any of the following numbers: Edward Layne, 658-7999, Gordon French, 603-6980 or Cassandra Persaud, 686-7703.

Kind regards,

Edward Layne,

Director, Department of Public Information

CATEGORIES
TAGS