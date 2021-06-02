Statement on employee termination

We wish to clarify that under the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act, a total of 157 staff are listed to be sent off as part of our restructuring plans and rationalization of the staffing establishment. This is to ensure the efficient and productive management of our daily operations.

Of the 157, seventy six (76) employees were issued termination letters on Monday, May 31, 2021 and will go off on June 30. The remainder of staff is slated to be sent off within a three-month period.

It must be noted that due process was followed prior to any decision making and all of the 76 employees will receive their severance benefits by the end of June.

The Board of Directors and Management of Guyana Water Incorporated have been making efforts to place employees in public and private organizations and will continue to engage more entities for this purpose.