STATEMENT ON FIRE AT MAHDIA DORMITORY

It is with heavy heart and pain that the Cabinet is being briefed and kept updated on a horrific fire at the dormitory in Mahdia. All efforts are being made to have a full-scale medical evacuation-supported response.

However, the inclement weather and heavy overcast condition are posing severe challenges to this exercise.

The Ministry of Health and the Joint Services are collaborating to address the situation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our children and their families at this time. We will continue to update as information becomes available.

