STEM education critical to boosting Guyana’s economy

-as $51 million labs, staff room commissioned at St Stanislaus College

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in advancing Guyana’s economic and industrial growth.

President Ali spoke at the launch and dedication ceremony for the refurbished Physics and Chemistry laboratories and staff room of the St Stanislaus College on Tuesday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday commissioned the Father Herbert Feenie labs and Richard Hartford staff room

He underscored the need for a new generation of graduates who are proficient in STEM education and who will be able to respond to the coming challenges and opportunities of Guyana’s evolving economy.

An alumnus of St Stanislaus College, President Ali said the institution is an ideal place for students to begin mastering their STEM-focused skills.

“This endeavour is more than just bricks and mortar, more than just burners and lab equipment. It represents a commitment to the idea that education, especially in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, is needed to boost our economy that is now on a transformative path of development,” the president said.

The head of state challenged the school’s administration and teachers to ensure the institution remains relevant to national development and innovation, preparing students for a future aligned with Guyana’s economic trajectory.

He emphasised the government’s goal of aligning their curriculum with the country’s objectives – climate security, AI integration, and renewable energy.

President Ali also floated the idea of an innovation fund to ignite creativity and critical thinking, vital skills when it comes to making a valuable contribute to economic growth.

“I would like to support an innovation fund for St Stanislaus College, and for us to create a new fund where we encourage innovation, and have the children of this institution coming up with innovative ideas. Ideas of entrepreneurship, product development, developing new scientific models through research and development,” he said.

Images of the newly commissioned labs

The new laboratories, which were named in honour of the late Father Herbert Feenie SJ, a former Physics and Chemistry Master, are equipped with the necessary facilities to stimulate the minds of the over 560 students attending the school.

The staff room was named after former alumni, Richard Harford. The two projects were completed at a combined investment of approximately $51 million, funded in part by the government, and through donations from alumni and the families of the late Father Feenie and Richard Harford.

“When I think back to my days as a student, I remember a time when the world was brimming with possibilities, when every classroom felt like a window into the unknown, Science was not just a subject to be studied. The refurbished labs you appoint today promise to rekindle that spirit in our current students. They will offer this space for exploration, trial and error and for discovery, and environmental curiosity to flourish,” the head of state declared.

The government has been prioritising STEM education by investing in curriculum development, partnering with international organisations, and upgrading educational facilities.

The recent opening of the New St George’s School of Sciences exemplifies this commitment to empowering students to pursue their scientific interests.

Images of the newly commissioned Father Herbert Feenie labs

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, announced plans for further upgrades to the school. They include renovations to the existing auditorium, additional classrooms, dining areas and amenities.

The ceremony was attended by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller; members of the diplomatic corps; private sector representatives, St Stanislaus alumni and current students.

