Stop attacking the Police -Minister Benn

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn is calling on the public to stop attacking police officers as this is unlawful and officers can take reasonable measures to protect themselves in such situations.

The Minister said the number of incidents where members of the public have assaulted the police is alarming. The public must be reminded that police officers are peace officers and they can “protect themselves if attacked” he explained.

“I am asking the policemen to take reasonable precautions to protect themselves and I want to advise the public to desist from attacking policemen and women,” the Minister said.

The Minister made these statements on the side-lines of the commissioning of a new Brickdam lockup today.

“We do not want us going back to situations where policemen were shot. Let those be the bygone days, but the policemen cannot responsibly do their duty if people feel they can run out and attack policemen violently with weapons,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, the Guyana Police Force said over the years, ranks have exercised considerable restraint in situations where they have been attacked by the public. However, the Force cautioned persons from engaging in those behaviours as they “can invoke life-threatening consequences.”

The Force is therefore urging the public to observe the law.