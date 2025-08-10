Streetlights and CCTV to be installed in Region Seven – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali assured residents of Region Seven that their future is secure under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

He told the thousands of persons from Bartica and surrounding communities during a rally in Bartica on Saturday that “You must be able to live in a secure environment.”

To a loud round of applause from the assemby of supporters, President Ali committed that “Not only will we invest in streetlights but we will invest in CCTV coverage, so that the people in this region can be safe.”

The installation of CCTV systems is part of the government’s nationwide Safe Country Project that enhances national security and crime-fighting capabilities.

The programme improves response times in cases of emergencies and provides real-time information to security forces.

To further strengthen the welfare of the residents in the region, in the next five years, the PPP/C will be working together with the religious community to address social issues.

Dr. Ali stated that to improve the future for residents of Region Seven, “We will transfer resources directly to the religious community, so they can help us develop better citizens.”