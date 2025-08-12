Streetlights, CCTV cameras for every community in Region Six – President Ali announces

Every village in Region Six is set to be brighter and feel safer at night, with new streetlights and CCTV cameras coming to every community under the government’s push for a safer country.

Speaking at a public meeting on Monday night, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed the initiative to thousands of residents from New Amsterdam and surrounding areas.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses thousands of residents at a public meeting in New Amsterdam on Monday evening

“You want safe communities and you want your family to grow up and live in a safe environment, that is why every single community will have streetlights. We will build out the policing infrastructure to support your communities,” President Ali said.

This programme forms part of the government’s ‘Safe Country’ initiative, which will see the entire nation being connected to CCTV cameras.

CCTV cameras are being installed across Guyana to promote safer communities