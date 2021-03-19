System in place to protect abuse hotline callers

– GBV to be available in Android app store

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has implemented a system to ensure the protection of abused individuals, who reach out for help through the 914 toll-free hotline.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud gave this assurance during Friday’s media conference on Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“Immediate intervention would require officers to contact the police directly if there are issues that require immediate intervention to take a person or child to safety and of course those who are in situations that do not warrant immediate attention, the officers would intervene, whether it is counselling or linkage to our support services,” Minister Persaud explained.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon Dr. Vindhya Persaud at the 914-hotline station

Eight persons have so far received immediate interventions through the Ministry.

Minister Persaud noted that of the 197 calls received since the hotline has been active, 113 emanated from Region Four, with the second largest volume of calls stemming from Region Three.

Concerning child abuse reports, the Minister said it is commendable that adults, not directly connected to the cases, have been reaching out to get help for children in such situations.

Though no calls were received from Regions One and Eight, Minister Persaud called on the media to play its role by informing citizens in the far-flung regions, to report cases of abuse through the toll-free hotline.

Further, Minister Persaud announced her Ministry’s plan to roll out other initiatives which will target all regions.

“The advocacy programme is also there and we’re hoping to have those persons placed across all of the regions. So, when you call in, it’s not only someone on the other end of the line, you will have personal support for your issues, so that people can walk you through from the point of contact of the report.”

The Minister also cited cases of abuse against the elderly as equally important. In this regard, Minister Persaud urged responsible citizens to make such reports to the Ministry.

Seventeen operators currently handle the 24-hour 914 emergency line, on a shift system, with plans to extend the staffing to 20.

To further strengthen the support for those affected by GBV, Minister Persaud stated she anticipates the Ministry’s Gender-Based Violence Services Guide app will be available in the android app store. The application was developed under the Spotlight Initiative at a cost of $2.44 million. Technical support was provided through the United Nations Population Fund.