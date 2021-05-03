‘Take your vaccine; curb the spread of COVID-19’ -Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill is urging citizens to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The Minister issued the call during the commissioning ceremony for scanners valued $400 million at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Saturday.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill delivers his address at the commissioning of $400M worth of screening equipment at the CJIA.

“Coronavirus, you can stop the spread; number one, if every one of us and all of those who are listening to me, get vaccinated.

The Government of Guyana has made provisions for every Guyanese 18-years and older to get vaccinated, and we should dispel the myths that are being circulated in the whisper campaign. I took my first dose and the next day I went into the interior trip,” he said.

The Minister said mild side effects of fever and soreness to the injection site are normal.

Minister Edghill also said the Government wants the country and businesses to attract investors, and to grow. As such, people must be able to travel, both for business and pleasure. In order for this to happen, they must first be fully vaccinated against Covid.

More than 142,000 individuals have so far received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with some 5,000 fully immunised against the deadly disease.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony said while there has been a steady increase in the number of persons being vaccinated, there are still some regions lagging behind. The Minister noted that at least 500,000 adults must be fully vaccinated before Guyana can achieve herd immunity.

The Government has already received 265,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Of that lot, 127,000 of them were donated by Barbados, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India and through the COVAX facility.

Additionally, to date, the Government has also received 138,000 of the Russian made Sputnik V vaccines, as part of the 200,000 vaccines it purchased from that country. Another quota of the Sputnik V vaccines and 38,000 doses from the COVAX facility are both expected by the end of May.