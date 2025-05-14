Talks advance for specialised mental health court

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is collaborating with the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the judiciary to establish a mental health court.

The initiative is part of a broader national effort to ensure individuals with mental health challenges receive appropriate support within the justice system.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya with Magistrate Shivani Lalaram, members of the judiciary and staff of CPA and SO&DVPU

Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud recently met with Magistrate Shivanie Lalaram, members of the judiciary, along with representatives from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) to discuss the ministry’s role in the initiative.

Discussions focused on strengthening partnerships in areas such as drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment to address the social issue countrywide more comprehensively and effectively.

The establishment of the mental health court was first announced earlier this year by Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madam Justice Yonnette Cummings-Edwards, during the ceremonial opening of the 2025 legal year.

She underscored the need for the court, noting that traditional legal proceedings often fail to account for the unique circumstances of individuals suffering from mental health conditions.

The Ministry of Human Services has welcomed the move, which complements recent efforts by the government to prioritise mental health on the national agenda.

Just days ago, the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Office of the President launched several major mental health initiatives, including the Mental Health Website (www.mentalhealth.gov.gy), the 915 toll-free Suicide Prevention Hotline, and the Mental Health Matters Animated Series.

These initiatives focus on prevention, treatment, education, and long-term support, and are aimed at dismantling stigma while making services more accessible to all Guyanese.

The human services ministry has been playing a key role in mental health care, particularly through its Mental Health Unit, which works closely with the Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Health to provide timely intervention and referrals.

The establishment of the mental health court represents the next step in this collaborative approach, ensuring individuals affected are treated with care, sensitivity, and due consideration within the legal system.

