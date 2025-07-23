Tech meet enforcement as GPF targets reckless drivers to save lives

The Guyana Police Force is stepping up enforcement and embracing technology to curb reckless driving as it strengthens its enforcement to curb road fatalities across the country.

While discussing efforts to tackle careless driving on the latest episode of ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’, Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh said, “One life lost on the road is one too many.”

This year, 68 people died in 63 fatal crashes due to speeding, poor planning, and rule violations, especially by younger drivers, highlighting the need for safer roads.

The traffic chief noted that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has implemented automated e-ticketing, speed cameras, and over 5,000 body-worn cameras to reduce officer bias and enhance transparency.

Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh during interview with Radio Eve Leary

“Those speed cameras are being installed across all spaces to ensure we have greater scope to monitor, to enforce and to have clarity into what is obtained,” he said.

He stated that since the implementation of the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS) on April 7, 4,330 speeding tickets had been issued.

“Remote monitoring and enforcement have reduced the ability for confrontation and officer biases when enforcement is done,” he said.

These methods will culminate in the public having the ability to experience greater fairness during the process.

Enforcement has recorded more than 89,000 traffic cases this year, but Singh emphasised that public cooperation is essential.

Measures have been taken to increase public awareness about traffic safety by collaborating with organisations to raise awareness in each space.

Meanwhile, the heavy trucks and minibuses, deemed to be road hazards, are now under tighter scrutiny, including 24-hour monitoring along major routes.

Traffic Chief Singh and host of ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’, Marcia Hope

Speed-limiting devices, weighing stations, and stricter inspections are being rolled out.

“We further engage with the owners, freight managers and contractors to raise awareness that promotes voluntary compliance with the law. We have deployed patrols to bolster the areas where lorries dominate…to promote safety and to enforce the law,” the Assistant Commissioner noted.

While these initiatives show promise, minibuses also pose a significant threat to road safety in Guyana.

They are commonly associated with the offence of speeding, overloading and loud music.

“We engage the driver, the owners and the passengers for important feedback in the process, and we have tightened the entire process of the issuance of a certificate of fitness and road service license, which they are required to operate on the road, as minibuses are one of the most important means for public transportation,” Traffic Chief Singh said.

Traffic on Hunter Street

Singh noted that in 2024, 8 of the 117 fatal accidents involved minibuses, while in 2025 to date, only 1 of 63 fatal crashes had involved a minibus.

A drop attributed to stricter enforcement and road safety regulations.

The Ministry of Public Works, in collaboration with the GPF’s traffic department, has identified methods to fix accident-prone “black spots” caused by potholes, poor signage, and lighting, particularly in hinterland areas.

These methods involve conducting road safety audits and sharing crash data with the ministry, which will identify accident-prone areas and their causes so they can be effectively addressed.

The senior police officer said, “Community awareness is critical to this process, and in a partnership setting, we engage the residents directly to address the issues and raise awareness.”

Two Traffic Policemen conduct a breathalyser test on a driver during a road safety education enforcement exercise

While progress is underway, Singh admitted that challenges remain.

With road safety hanging in the balance, he issued the following call to action: “We must all do our part to save lives on our roads.”

These efforts form part of the GPF’s Traffic Department’s continued commitment to ensuring safer roads across Guyana.

By strengthening enforcement, leveraging new technology and increasing public awareness, the aim is to eradicate reckless driving and promote a culture of discipline and responsibility.