Technical training centre to be established in Kamarang – President Ali announces

Residents of Upper Mazaruni will soon benefit from a state-of-the-art technical training centre, which will equip young people with the skills and tools necessary to serve key sectors, including mining, forestry, and government services.

During a visit to Region Seven on Sunday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said construction of the new facility will begin before the end of this year and will include a food processing hub to support families. It will also provide a space for value-added production and economic growth.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses hundreds of residents

The president said the government will engage companies like the Machinery Corporation of Guyana Ltd (MACORP) for training opportunities in heavy-duty operations.

The head of state added that, “We will not only set up the training centre, but we will invest in the tools through which your young people will be trained.”

He informed residents that the initiative will prepare youth to take on long-term opportunities in the public and private sectors.

A scene from the public meeting in Kamarang

The president believes these investments will spur development, creating jobs and expanding opportunities at the community level.

This centre will be the first of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni district and forms part of the PPP/C’s wider agenda to bridge the development gap, ensuring all Guyanese have access to education, training, and employment.

“This is an important investment in your sub-region,” the president declared.