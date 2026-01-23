Texas de Brazil highlights Guyana’s global tourism potential – Min Rodrigues

Thursday night’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony at MovieTowne on the Rupert Craig Highway formally marked Texas de Brazil’s entry into Guyana’s expanding tourism and hospitality landscape.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, said the presence of the internationally recognised Brazilian steakhouse franchise is a powerful signal that Guyana is now firmly positioned in the “big league” of global tourism and lifestyle offerings.

Minister Susan Rodrigues delivering the feature address at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Texas de Brazil Guyana

“Today is evidence of that success. With an international brand like Texas de Brazil opening here in Guyana, we have arrived. Guyana has arrived,” Minister Rodrigues said, noting that the investment reflects strong confidence in the country’s economic direction and tourism potential.

The minister emphasised that tourism is built on experience, and high-quality dining plays a critical role in shaping how visitors remember a destination.

She said global brands such as Texas de Brazil complement Guyana’s authentic culinary offerings while raising service standards across the sector.

Guyana recorded more than 450,000 visitor arrivals in 2024. This historic figure represents a 22 per cent increase over the previous year, with the Caribbean market accounting for 33 per cent of arrivals.

According to the minister, visitors are increasingly discerning and demand quality, diversity and professionalism in services.

“Texas de Brazil and other international brands coming on stream are responding to that demand and helping to deepen and diversify our tourism product,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues also highlighted the government’s sustained investment in human capital, noting that over 8,000 Guyanese have benefited from training in customer service, food safety and hospitality standards over the past five years.

She added that a world-class tourism and hospitality institute is nearing completion and will further strengthen service excellence.

“When an international brand chooses Guyana, it is saying our market is stable, our economy is growing, and our country is ready for world-class investment,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Dachin Group of Companies, Derek Chin, reflected on the journey of bringing Texas de Brazil to Guyana. He described it as the result of long-standing relationships, careful planning and confidence in the country.

Derek Chin, Chairman, Dachin Group of Companies

Chin said discussions with the Texas de Brazil brand began years ago and eventually led to successful operations elsewhere in the region before Guyana joined the franchise’s global network, which includes locations in the United States, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia.

He noted that while the restaurant has been operational since September 2025, the official ribbon cutting was deliberately delayed to allow for fine-tuning and to coincide with the availability of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who later joined the ceremonial opening.

“This investment is something we are very proud of. It reflects belief in Guyana and in what this country is becoming,” Chin said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali receiving a token of appreciation from Texas de Brazil franchise holder, Derek Chin

Texas de Brazil is located within the MovieTowne complex. It offers its signature churrasco dining experience, further enhancing Guyana’s growing portfolio of internationally branded restaurants and reinforcing the country’s emergence as a competitive tourism destination.