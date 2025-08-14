There is video evidence of the Mohameds entering the Venezuelan Embassy here – VP tells Alexander Village residents

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday evening confirmed that video evidence exists of US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed entering the Venezuelan embassy in Guyana.

This comes on the heels of the bombshell revelation made earlier this week that the Mohameds had applied for Venezuelan visas.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the residents of Alexander Village, Georgetown on Wednesday

This was later denied by Azruddin Mohamed in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Why are the Mohamed’s applying now for a visa to Venezuela of all countries in the world? Because Venezuela does not have an extradition treaty with the United States of America…there is video evidence of the Mohameds going into the Venezuelan embassy,” he said.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Silva was since summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, over concerns as to the purpose of the frequent visits by the Mohameds to his embassy.

Another section of the audience react to Dr Jagdeo’s address at the meeting on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeo urged Guyanese not to place their trust in a candidate who has no experience in managing large projects, much less managing the entire country.

“How could you put your future in the hands of someone who has never managed anything? That is the other alternative,” he questioned.

Just recently, the United States of America announced a US$50 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly described Maduro as a “dictator” and accused him of being “one of the world’s largest narco-traffickers,” responsible for “despicable crimes” that threaten U.S. national security.

On June 11, 2024, OFAC imposed sanctions on Nazar Mohamed, his son Azruddin, and their company, Mohamed’s Enterprise and Hadi’s World Incorporated.

According to OFAC, between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise under‑declared more than 10,000 kilograms of gold, evading over US$50 million in duties and taxes.