Third batch of young influencers ‘ready to create change among youths’

The participants of the third batch of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Young Influencers Programme are ecstatic to make a change among young people in Guyana.

The ministry welcomed its new cohort of influencers and bid farewell to the outgoing cohort during a simple ceremony hosted at the Guyana Women’s Learning Institute (GWLI) on Saturday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud alongside the second batch of young influencers and officials

The Department of Public Information spoke with a few of these individuals about the benefits of the programme.

Delroy Marks of Rose Hall Berbice said “I have a strong love for youth empowerment and youth activism so I have dedicated the past seven years to doing this I find being here is no different today because I have been travelling this country and raising awareness, campaigning and breaking stereotypes when it comes to men and youth empowerment.

“I believe this programme will impact my life in a positive way not only my professional life but it will help me fulfill my purpose as a man. My purpose is to create change and being a part of this programme will help me to do that and be at peace with myself.”

Alisa Adams, a Lab Technician hailing from Region Five, joined the programme because she believes it will help her to become an advocate for change.

“I hope that this programme impacts me by making me more confident and allows me to network with great people like myself,” she expressed.

Michael Richmond of the West Bank, Region Three said, “I believe that youths are definitely the way forward, the way for development, so I think this is the right place for me and I choose here mainly because youths are affiliated with it.”

Meanwhile, Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud took the opportunity to highlight the purpose of the programme in her address.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud along with Terriann Wright and another past young influencer

Stating that it was conceptualised to give young people the platform to make a difference, the minister said, “Where we not only provided the space for your voices but the space for your creativity, your ideas, your innovation and to give you the framework to understand the inner working of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security which I think lies at the heart of the people of Guyana.”

The young influencer programme was birthed to ensure that young people are empowered and provided with the opportunity for personal development, by providing exposure on national and international platforms.

Additionally, young influencers from the 2022 cohort were recognised for outstanding performance.

Young Terriann Wright was awarded the Jaguar award for being the most outstanding and well-rounded influencer.

The Jaguar award is the highest award of the programme.

She also shared her willingness to provide support whenever she is called on by the ministry. According to the ecstatic youth, “Once a young influencer, always a young influencer.”

