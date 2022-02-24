“This is our journey as a people under one umbrella” – Min Todd to Region 10

Region 10, like other regions across the country on Tuesday, ushered in Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary with a flag raising ceremony.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP, presided over the ceremony reminding citizens that the anniversary represents Guyana being a democratic nation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP at Linden’s flag raising ceremony held in Linden, Region Ten.

“This is a very special moment for us as Guyanese as one people, one nation, one destiny. An anniversary is a very special moment in anyone’s life whether you are celebrating a wedding anniversary, your birth anniversary or an anniversary for any other special achievement that you may have attained during your journey this is our journey as a people, as a nation, as a country this is a journey that we are taking together, as ten regions all under one umbrella.”

The minister called on citizens to maintain a united front as a sovereign nation experiencing triumph and steadfast economic growth for a greater tomorrow. He said this cause is being championed by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, under the “One Guyana” initiative.

“We are a people that have to chart our own course, we cannot depend on any other country; we can work in partnership, but we are a nation state, that means that we as a people we have to determine our future and we have to chronicle all that we have done and ensure that the future for us would only get better.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and other honourable members receiving the salute at Linden’s flag raising ceremony held in Linden, Region Ten.

In addition, the minister assured residents that every opportunity will be taken to develop the mining town. He said “I will put all of my efforts to ensure that the Linden that you and I want, that we can”.

The anniversary celebration under the theme “Lets cooperate and collaborate as we celebrate ‘ONE GUYANA’” saw a plethora of cultural performances such a steelpan, songs and dances from epic dance group, among others.

Following the performances was a mini parade conducted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the hoisting of nayional flag in front of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

In attendance were Mayor, Her Worship, Waneka Arrindell, Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, and CEO of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, among others.