‘Today, you’re not dreaming, you are achieving’ – President Ali tells Amerindian leaders

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has emphasised the accelerated development of Amerindian rights under PPP/C Governments, highlighting the positive impact of programmes and initiatives that have provided them with more opportunities to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

The head of state underscored the progress during the opening ceremony of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2024, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the National Toshaos Conference 2024 on Monday

Amerindian villages now benefit from a range of experts and resources, contributing to their overall enhancement and the enjoyment of freedom of expression.

These freedoms, according to President Ali, stand in stark contrast to the previous reality of marginalisation and exclusion from national development experienced by the First Peoples prior to 1992.

“Amerindians were underrepresented and had little influence over national policies. Your needs were inconsequential to the PNC government at that time…Your affairs were handled by a department within the Ministry of Regional Development. That is where the affairs of the Amerindian people of this country were handled,” President Ali reminded.

He highlighted the significant increase in poverty rates, reaching almost 80 per cent in Indigenous villages across Guyana, with limited access to education, healthcare, and social welfare.

“As a result of this, our Amerindian young people never had the opportunity of dreaming or secondary education. You never had the opportunity of dreaming of a university education. You never had the opportunity of dreaming to become a doctor, a teacher, a lawyer, an engineer, an architect, or a specialist… Today, you’re not dreaming, you are achieving,” the Guyanese president underscored.

Significant progress has been made in accelerating Amerindian and hinterland development through various initiatives, including financial support from Carbon Credit revenues, Presidential Grants, the Amerindian Development Fund, and other programmes across several ministries.

Over the past four years, the government has invested heavily in improving essential services such as healthcare, education, energy, and social welfare, with billions allocated towards these goals.

President Ali also highlighted substantial investments in infrastructure, including improvements to hinterland roads, with $20 billion invested by the Ministry of Public Works and $9 billion by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Toshaos gathered for the National Toshaos Conference on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

Residents are now benefiting from first-time electricity access, as the Hinterland Electrification Programme expands to approximately 30,000 households.

Efforts are also being made to enhance educational facilities, with 42 nursery and 16 secondary schools under construction in 2024 alone.

In support of tertiary education, around 5,000 youths are pursuing their studies through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Additionally, funds have been invested to train 700 teachers to enhance education in the hinterland for future generations.

“Hundreds of scholarships were given to our Amerindian communities and our Amerindian children, resulting in doctors, medics, nurses, health workers…Your villages and your communities went on from zero to producing the best and finest in our country,” he underlined.

The government’s commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in food production is evident, with over $4 billion invested in hinterland agriculture.

Youths are also being empowered through the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP), which has employed nearly 2,800 youths. They are also benefiting from training opportunities across various sectors.

The first peoples are also benefiting from the $45,000 ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, increased old-age pension, and public assistance.

The head of state reaffirmed that Amerindian land rights are guaranteed under the Amerindian Act of 2006, enacted by the PPP/C Administration.

According to him, since 2020, 14 land titles have been granted.

Furthermore, President Ali announced plans to award contracts totalling up to $10 million directly to villages for labour-intensive projects, demonstrating the government’s commitment to empowering local communities.

The one-week conference allows Amerindian leaders to consult directly with the president and his cabinet members on issues affecting their communities and to offer recommendations on how to advance their development.

