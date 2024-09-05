Toll-free bridges will lead to significant savings for the ordinary man – Jagdeo says

People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has strongly defended the government’s move to make major bridges toll-free, highlighting significant benefits for the ordinary man, once implemented.

At the commissioning of the multi-million Schoonord to Crane Highway, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that when the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing, Berbice River Bridge or the new Wismar-Mackenzie bridge is completed, payment would not be required.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“It’s not monkeys that will cross the bridge. It’s our people. They would have big savings if they crossed the bridge. They would all benefit, including Norton If he takes a trip across Region Three or goes across the bridge in Wismar,” Dr Jagdeo remarked during his press conference on Thursday.

This significant step will bring greater ease in travel while eliminating financial burdens on commuters.

The US$260 million Demerara River bridge is a key component of the government’s strategy to alleviate traffic congestion and foster greater connectivity between Regions Three and Four. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Currently, bridge crossing tolls range from $40 for motorcycles to $700 for motor lorries, while cars and minibuses pay $200.

In Region Ten, a bridge connecting Wismar to Mackenzie is underway and once completed, commuters will also enjoy free travel across this stretch. This project is slated for a 2026 completion.

On the other hand, the government is in discussions to acquire the Berbice Bridge, and once negotiations are completed, the toll to cross the Berbice Bridge will also be eliminated.

“Governments work for the people and it’s a good initiative if they would afford it,” Dr Jagdeo further underscored.

The general secretary also rubbished the contention that this was an autocratic move, making it clear that full discussions were held on these issues.

