Top cop cautions persons against blocking the roadways, disrupting traffic

– says it is unlawful and will not be tolerated

Members of the public are being urged to desist from acts that are considered ‘unlawful’, such as blocking roadways, burning tires and disrupting traffic flow while intimidating and robbing commuters.

Commissioner of Police (Ag) Clifton Hicken made this appeal on Monday.

His call comes in light of two incidents that occurred recently that involved the blocking of roadways and burning of tires at Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara and at Hopetown on the West Coast of Berbice.

The top cop is reminding citizens that this type of behaviour is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said those persons involved in such activities will face the full force of the law as the police force ensures that law and order are maintained.

