Top US med schools, AI companies ready to set up shop in Guyana – Pres. Ali

Addressing a room filled with members of the Guyanese diaspora in New York on Tuesday evening, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that top medical schools and Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies have already expressed interest in “establishing their footprint” in Guyana.

The president’s remarks come on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, which is taking place in New York City this week.

President Irfaan Ali delivers the keynote address at a meet-and-greet reception in New York City

With the world increasingly turning its gaze towards Guyana’s impressive progress, President Ali told the packed meet-and-greet reception that the country’s transformation is now drawing keen interest from elite global players in innovation, technology, and education.

“Only today (Tuesday), we had a series of meetings with some of…the top ten medical schools, [and] one of the best AI companies and data centres. [They’re] all ready to make that journey in establishing their footprint in Guyana,” he revealed.

To kickstart this type of investment, the Government of Guyana is already constructing a modern nursing school in New Amsterdam in collaboration with the University of the West Indies. Construction of this facility commenced approximately two years ago.

President Ali pointed out that upon the completion of the landmark gas-to-energy project, the integration of 300 megawatts of new electricity into the grid will create opportunities for data centres to be established in Guyana.

Some of the world’s largest data centres consume close to 100 megawatts of power, according to US Think Tank Energy Innovation.

With this “new Guyana” unfolding, President Ali encouraged members of the diaspora to return home, even if just for a short visit.

“Let me assure you that the Guyana we’re building is one that is ready and willing to welcome you with open arms. Whether you decide to return permanently, or whether you simply want to invest, mentor, share expertise, or visit for a few months each year, we are ready for you,” he said.

The head of state said his administration is compiling a list of investment opportunities that will be presented to the diaspora for their review and consideration.

“We recognise the vast potential of our Guyanese diaspora to be partners in the transformation of our nation…we intend to [recognize you] by keeping you informed, by encouraging and supporting your investments, by creating avenues for you to participate in key sectors, by tapping into your expertise, your capital, your network, by ensuring regular outreach and by the modernization of our Diaspora unit,” he assured the gathering.