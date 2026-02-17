Toshaos, councillors and hinterland leaders to get stipend boost

The government has approved increased stipends for toshaos, deputy toshaos, senior councillors and Regional Democratic Council (RDC) councillors.

Under the new arrangements, stipends for regional councillors on RDCs will go from $30,000 to $50,000.

Meanwhile, NDC councillors will be receiving $30,000, a tenfold increase from the previous $3,000.

Further adjustments were also approved for leadership positions at the neighbourhood level. NDC chairpersons’ stipends will increase from $10,000 to $50,000, while vice-chairpersons will see their payments move from $5,000 to $40,000.

This new development was confirmed last Thursday by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, who stated that this is in recognition of the expanding responsibilities in advancing development across Guyana’s hinterland and rural communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

During consideration of the budget estimates, Minister Manickchand explained that the adjustments reflect the administration’s continued commitment to strengthening grassroots governance.

“These increases reflect the government’s recognition of the critical role our local leaders play in advancing development and delivering services in hinterland communities,” the minister stated.

The stipend increases come on the heels of earlier boosts to subventions for local government bodies. Municipalities now receive $50 million annually, while each NDC has been allocated $30 million.

Previously, NDCs received approximately $5 million, and municipalities received about $18 million.