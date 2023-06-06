Tourism sector to benefit from Tourism and Hospitality diploma programmes

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, on Tuesday welcomed Guyana’s first Tourism and Hospitality diploma programmes being offered by ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc (ACI) at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

“Action Invest has created a path that speaks to this new trajectory of tourism in Guyana,” she noted.

ACI diploma programmes are recognised by the Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality in the United Kingdom and will offer advanced training courses geared at building a solid foundation in tourism and hospitality education, training, and career development.

Minister Walrond highlighted that Guyana is experiencing tremendous growth, as she urged persons in the tourism sector to take advantage of the many available opportunities.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

“Our country is developing rapidly and the tourism sector is no exception. We have a clear vision for tourism as a government and since 2020 the vision has been articulated on many occasions.

“And I am saying this to say that government continues to provide the enabling environment, we put our money where our mouth is but we can’t do it alone. We see how important it is for this public, private partnership so that we can hold each other’s hands… and now is the time to take advantage of the opportunities in tourism,” the minister asserted.

Meanwhile, Visit Rupununi and its president, Melanie McTurk will benefit from CEO coaching, team training, professional networking opportunities, a full-page feature in the Who’s Who publication, and a coveted spot in the first cohort of ACI’s Hospitality and Tourism programme for achievements in the sector.

The event was concluded with the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) among the Guyana Tourism Authority, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, and prominent hospitality establishments in Guyana.

Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding

The agreements represent a joint partnership in promoting tourism, improving industry standards, and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation among key stakeholders.

To register for the Diploma Programmes in Hospitality and Tourism, visit https://actioninvest.org/aci-college-cth-level-3/.

For more information about ACI and its programmes, you can visit their website at https://actioninvest.org/ or contact info@actioninvest.org.

