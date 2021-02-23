Trading can resume with reopening of Guyana-Surname ferry service

– Min. Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill is urging local businesses involved in trade and other services with Suriname, to capitalise on the resumption of the Guyana-Suriname ferry service.

Minister Edghill made this call following an inspection of the facilities and new COVID-19 measures in place at the Moleson Creek Crossing on Sunday.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

“The business community who have been affected by the absence of cross-border trading for almost a year, you will get your trucks, Canters, goods, your supplies across the River. You can get your businesses going. You can get your transactions moving,” he said.

The Minister also appealed to citizens to desist from using illegal means of travelling to Suriname, as this practice is risky and can have fatal consequences.

The MB Sandaka completed its journey to and from Suriname on Sunday, while the MV Canawaima is in dry dock for maintenance. Passengers said they were happy to be able to travel.

Passenger, Mr. Khemraj Balkumar of Canje, East Berbice-Corentyne, said he was initially scheduled to return to Guyana last year.

“I went to Suriname in November 2019 and was to comeback somewhere, I think it in May 2020, but due to the COVID, the ferry stopped working. I had to wait until they get an opening. It was a little hard, but my family supported me a lot.”

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill engages Mr. Khemraj Balkumar at Moleson Creek on Sunday

Visitor, Ms. Anita (only name provided) said she is in Guyana for a funeral. “We were trying to get a flight, but it didn’t work out. We tried to charter but it was too expensive, so I’m very happy that this ferry started back working,” she said.

Mr. Denzil Wilson said he travelled to Guyana for leisure. “We just coming from a total lockdown in Suriname, so we free now that we can come for a little vacation.” For now, the Guyana-Suriname ferry service will operate three days per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Minister Edghill said daily sails would increase to meet demand.