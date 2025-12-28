Training, jobs and entrepreneurship top of govt’s youth empowerment drive

As part of its commitment to youth empowerment, the government plans to prioritise initiatives to equip young people for more success in its next term. These efforts will focus on training, sports, entrepreneurship, and offering zero-interest loans, among other initiatives.

Supporting these undertakings will be job creation programmes, the expansion of technical courses with free tuition, and increased wages for community workers.

These measures, outlined by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in a recent address to the nation, are designed to prepare citizens for high-paying jobs, strengthen communities, and ensure every Guyanese has access to opportunity regardless of their location.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith

To support the development, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith on Saturday added that ICT-driven employment initiatives, such as the Skills Connect app, were already launched.

He also spoke of implementing stronger social protection measures to address issues such as social media harm, gambling, and substance abuse.

“We have got specialised programmes rolling out like ICT training in remote communities and a flagship agriculture initiative that targets youth with high-value crops to spark entrepreneurship.

For Indigenous youths, we are expanding CSO programmes, community enterprises and village-led tourism. And through the new Guyana Development Bank, young entrepreneurs will get zero-interest loans for which no collateral is needed. And because this government cares and is passionate about the success of our youth, young people who access this facility will get mentorship, the labour and manpower minister emphasised.

Some of the CSOs from Region Nine undergoing training

The government has already abolished tuition fees at government technical institutes, opening the door for citizens to access free training in areas such as ICT, hospitality, oil and gas, construction, and other modern skills essential for today’s workforce.

The ministry is also focused on social well-being, with consultations underway to address social media harm, gambling addiction, and substance abuse measures to build a healthier society.