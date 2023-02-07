Transformative projects underway in Region Six

A major transformation is underway for East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six) with a slew of infrastructural and developmental projects in the pipeline, which will see the Ancient County of Berbice becoming a massive economic zone.

With a robust approach already taken to make the region more economically viable, works are already ongoing in the village of Palmrya that could soon see the area becoming the region’s premier business hub.

Construction works ongoing at Palmyra

A new call centre along with a special space for persons living with disabilities are under construction and will soon be completed.

A massive sporting facility with an expected 10,000 seating capacity will also be constructed in the area, with a large parking lot. The project is estimated to be completed by 2025.

The sports stadium is expected to serve residents in both Regions Five and Six, as the one at Providence is serving Regions Three and Four.

As part of the village becoming a growth pole, there is also hope to have a layout of businesses; shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, among a host of other activities.

Other transformational projects outlined for the region include the widening and paving of the main access road from New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek, Corentyne.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced in April last, that the significant development will capture an investment of some US $100 million that will see the thoroughfare being widened by four feet on each side.

Another $4 billion is set aside for community roads, while there are plans to upgrade a number of bridges across the region.

Additionally, plans are in the pipeline to upgrade the Canje/Rose Hall aerodrome to make it into a municipal airport, similar to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made a significant announcement last Thursday, stating that his administration has plans to construct an additional 1,200 houses in the region.

Dr Ali emphasised the need for skilled labour to ensure the successful completion of the project, and even hinted at the possibility of surpassing the initial target if the required labour is available.

The construction of the new homes is expected to provide job opportunities for the local population, particularly in the construction industry, further boosting the region’s economy.

The president’s commitment to addressing the housing shortage demonstrates his government’s dedication to improving the living standards of the citizens.

With such a macro-vision, the head of state explained that there is a great reason for residents to be optimistic about what is going to take place in Region Six.

He added that the impact of the part-time jobs programme has a major impact on the region.

