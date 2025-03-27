Transformative years ahead for Guyana under Ali’s leadership – US Secretary of State

Over the next five to ten years, Guyana is set for a significant transformation in its economy and the quality of life for its people under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

These were the sentiments expressed by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his official state visit to Guyana on Thursday.

He said Guyana can develop rapidly, improve the lives of its citizens, and contribute positively to regional growth.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses the gathering at State House on Thursday

“The lives of your children, the lives of your grandchildren, your lives are going to look very different in five to 10 years under this leadership.

We get to visit a lot of countries. When you visit, you’ll find that some countries are unfortunately facing tremendous challenges, and they’re just looking to stabilise. Other countries are looking to improve. This country has an opportunity to transform,” he stated.

The US official reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Guyana in the face of any threats, recognising that with this kind of transformation, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country must remain intact.

In recent times, Venezuela has severely violated international laws in relation to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US Navy Vessel helping to patrol Guyana’s waters

Despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that the status quo ought not to be disturbed, Venezuela has continually laid claims to the Essequibo region.

This has materialised in the form of a naval incursion on March 1, in which Venezuelan officials incorrectly told operators of a floating production, storage and offloading that it was functioning “in disputed international waters,” although it was operating in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Also, Venezuela announced an electoral process slated for May 25 that seeks to elect a Governor for the Essequibo region. Guyana has already sought provisional measures at the ICJ about this egregious occurrence.

Even more disturbingly, six Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers came under fire from Venezuelan nationals whilst traversing along Guyana’s Cuyuni River. The soldiers, according to the GDF release, were en route from Eteringbang to Makapa.

Secretary Rubio said the US will not allow these claims to pull Guyana off its trajectory towards prosperity.

“The basic element of progress and transformation and prosperity is security…today we’re demonstrating it…[making] it abundantly clear that we are invested, both as a nation and from our people, in being your partner in transformation and in prosperity and we will not allow illegitimate territorial claims to be an impediment to your dreams and to your right to develop this country into a symbol that I hope will inspire others to follow the example you have set,” Secretary Rubio stated.

Rubio said the United States will continue to partner with Guyana to ensure the country develops in the way it deserves.

Already, several US companies have begun to support Guyana’s developmental works.

The Gas-to-Energy project, which will deliver an additional 300 megawatts of power to Guyanese homes and businesses, is being undertaken by a US joint venture called Lindsayca-CH4.

The government, just two days ago, signed a memorandum of understanding with Hess Corporation and Mount Sinai Health System to extend the National Healthcare initiative for an additional five years. Both companies are based in the USA.

Between 2021 and now, US companies have supported the expansion of Guyana’s tourism product, with the development of luxury hotels such as the Four Points by Sheraton and Hyatt Place.

These Guyana-US partnerships are aligned with the government’s sustainable development model to ensure the country’s overall prosperity and growth.

