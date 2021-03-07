True local content requires true patriots – President Ali

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says Guyana requires “true patriots” to make the Government’s local content initiative practical and achievable.

To this end, he said all Guyanese must first believe in Guyana, and the reality that lies ahead.

The Head of State was at the time delivering remarks at the sod turning ceremony for the construction of the new Aiden Hotel at Robb and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown, on Saturday.

“So, true local content requires true local champions. It requires true patriots. You can’t love Guyana today and unlove Guyana tomorrow. Or love Guyana when you are in a certain wheel and when you take the back seat, you no longer love Guyana. There must be clarity of vision. The Private Sector must not be guessing where the country is going. This is not guesswork; development is not by guess. It has to have clarity of vision and it is that clarity of vision that we are continuously pushing,” the President stated.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Dr. Ali said the practicality of policy making is very important as it must be adaptable, flexible, and responsive to the local environment. He said one cannot speak of and promote local content, when the country’s policy making is not secured positively in local content.

“Let us not talk local content and find the time and energy to beat up each other every day. Our whole thinking has to change. Let these events be the opportunity to shape a rethinking of our approach to development, a rethinking of our approach to politics, a rethinking of our approach to partnerships.”

Dr. Ali said the vision being promoted must be owned by everyone, as the “days for naysayers are long gone.”

“Negativity consumes energy. We have to have a positive outlook as Guyanese. Don’t cry local content and you’re naysayers,” the President stated.

He urged all Guyanese to take hold of opportunities to equip themselves and build capacity for the prospects ahead.

Dr. Ali said the Government is ready to defend and promote local investors in an accountable and fearless manner and has created a level playing field for all. He said all Guyanese must have the same opportunities and be ready to make use of them.

“Development of this country must be supported by the government, but importantly, it must be private sector driven, people-centred and results-oriented. That is where the policy making would surround. Government support, people-centred, private sector driven, results oriented.” With the level of investments expected in the services sector, Dr Ali said Guyana would need to train at least 3,000 Guyanese within the next three years.