The Ministry of Education’s Migrant Education Support Unit (MESU), along with the School Support Services, in collaboration with the Pan American Development Foundation, is hosting a two-day workshop on English as a Second Language for teachers across Regions Three, Four, and Georgetown.

The workshop is being hosted in the auditorium at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) and aims to build the capacity of 70 teachers in teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) and integrated SEL (Social & Emotional Learning) in the classroom. These ESL after-school classes will be implemented in 60 schools within Regions Three, Four, and Georgetown, targeting approximately 1,100 migrant children who are enrolled in Nursery, Primary, and Secondary schools.

The aim of the ESL after-school program is to eliminate the language barriers that hinder migrant children’s access to education. It helps students develop their English language proficiency and communication skills, enabling them to thrive in a multicultural society. In the SEL program, the focus will be on building emotional intelligence, resilience, and empathy, equipping students with valuable life skills that go beyond academics.

The selected schools will be provided with continuous support, training, and all resources necessary for the ESL after-school classes.

Ms. Rampattie Bisanuth, the MESU Coordinator, expressed that this new ESL implementation will focus on the importance of inclusion and tolerance, not just as educational goals, but as fundamental pillars of our community. By valuing diversity and fostering a culture of acceptance, we aim to create a safe and supportive space where every student feels valued and respected.

Mr. Jermaine Grant, the Project Director of PADF (Pan American Development Foundation), commended the Ministry of Education for the work they have done to ensure migrant children are properly integrated into the classroom.

