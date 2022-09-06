Two-day health symposium, wellness fair for conference centre

– as Caribbean Wellness Week 2022 gets underway

In conjunction with the planned activities for Caribbean Wellness Week 2022, the Health Ministry has organised a Health Symposium and Health and Wellness Fair from Monday, September 12, 2022, to Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The two-day free event will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The public will have unlimited access to health services such as nutritional counseling, Body Mass Index calculation, blood pressure and sugar testing and dental screening.

There will be games, booths, gyms and other attractions correlating to the health symposium, which the masses will positively benefit from.

The theme for Caribbean Wellness Week is ‘Healthy individuals, communities and organisations’.

The event also aims to raise public awareness about non-communicable diseases and their prevention through healthy living.

