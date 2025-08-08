Two new aircraft reflect a vote of confidence in economy – Min Edghill

Guyana’s aviation sector is soaring to new heights as Jags Aviation proudly commissioned two new Tecnam P2012 aircraft on Friday.

The Tecnam P2012 stands as one of the most modern aircraft, featuring superior passenger comfort and cutting-edge avionics.

Its design and minimal upkeep effectively reduce operating costs, and features such as short take-off and landing capabilities, along with optional ice protection systems, significantly enhance its performance in challenging conditions.

One of two newly arrived Tecnam 2012 getting the customary water salute at Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Friday

Delivering the feature remarks at the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill congratulated the BK Group of Companies for displaying its confidence in the economy.

“This kind of an investment makes it clear that Jags and BK are putting another vote of confidence in the economy, in the PPP/C administration…that they are assured that they can expect value on the rate of return of their investment,” he explained.

Minister Edghill, who also holds responsibility for the aviation sector, urged the proprietors to continue to expand their services, noting that they will always have a partner in the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government.

“With the support of the majority of the Guyanese people, when President Ali and the PPP/C are returned after September, we will continue to work…with all the operators locally and internationally to see the expansion, modernisation and improvement of the aviation sector,” he assured.

Since January 2021, Guyana has added 15 new aircraft to its national registry.

The Tecnam P2012’s advanced navigational systems and powerful twin engines will allow it to operate effectively across the country’s diverse terrain, particularly in the hinterland.