Two remaining members of TSC sworn in by President Ali

The remaining two members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) were officially welcomed into their new roles on Friday, as they were sworn in by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at his office, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

Satti Jaisierisingh and Lancelot Baptiste took the oath and received their instruments of appointment from the president.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali administered the Oath of Office to the last two members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) on Friday morning at the Office of the President

The ceremony was attended by Attorney General, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, and other members of the commission.

President Ali extended his congratulations to the new members and expressed his hope that they work towards strengthening the education system and ensuring a fair and equitable environment for teachers.

Satti Jaisierisingh was sworn in Friday morning as a member of the TSC by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“In which the process of governance continues to improve and deliver in a manner in which all can find acceptable standard and good governance. This is an important part of good governance,” he said.

In December 2022, five of the seven members of the TSC were sworn in by President Ali, including Maydha Persaud, Doodmattie Singh, Joan Ann David-Monkhouse, Shafiran Bhajan, and Mohammed Saddam Hussain. The life of the commission is three years, and a Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be elected at its first meeting.

Lancelot Baptiste was sworn in Friday morning as a member of the TSC by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The swearing-in of the new members marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to improve the education sector and support the dedicated teachers who play a critical role in shaping the future of Guyana’s youth.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

