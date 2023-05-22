Update: Death toll from Mahdia dorm fire confirmed at 19

In an earlier report, the Department of Public Information (DPI) indicated that the death toll from the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School girl’s dormitory stood at 20 persons.

We regret that this information provided shortly following the fire was incorrect.

Based on new information, DPI can now confirm that the verified death toll is 19 persons.

Our hearts and prayers remain with the students, faculty, parents, and the community of Mahdia.

