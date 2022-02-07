Upgrades to Joe Vieira Park will take 20 months to complete – Minister Indar

Upgrades to the iconic Joe Vieira Park on the West Bank of Demerara, will take some 20 months to complete, according to the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

The Minister, along with the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan spoke about the project during the National Clean-up and Beautification Campaign that was led by His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali this morning in Region Three.

Minister Indar said that the park will be rebuilt into something “very, very attractive” not only for the region but for the entire country. He also reminisced on the pre-Covid traditions of Easter celebrations at the venue.

The project, which will start this year, will cost in excess of US$11 million. It is being funded by the Chinese government as Guyana and China celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Ambassador Guo reiterated that the park will be renamed the Guyana-China Friendship Joe Vieira Park. She said that the park will be built with an aim of providing a public place for families and would not only have recreational activities but cultural events as well.

She also said that the park’s concept reflects the government’s people-centred development approach.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Guyana friendship, our relationship, and we cherish our friendship and cooperation very much.”

Once completed, the venue is expected to have a China-Guyana Friendship Guyana Monument, an amphitheatre, a picnic lawn, a stand canopy over a pond, twin pavilions, and grounds for football, tennis and basketball.