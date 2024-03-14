US Secretary of State, world leaders commend President Ali’s leadership in the Haitian crisis

World leaders have recognised the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for its exceptional leadership in finding a solution to the escalating multi-dimensional crisis in Haiti – under the firm guidance of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

President Ali, along with several heads of state from Caribbean countries, facilitated intense discussions with key Haitian stakeholders and international partners to devise a sustainable, Haitian-led resolution to the escalating tensions in Haiti.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken (Second from left) and President Ali at the High-Level Meeting

Although discussions were quite challenging, the necessity of these engagements produced results, and several leaders and top government officials have commended Guyana’s President for his role in convening such an important meeting.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who was part of those crucial discussions, expressed his gratitude to Guyana’s President for bringing everyone together for the common good of the Haitian people.

Blinken said, “Mr. President, thank you for your leadership but thank you for your leadership every day.”

CARICOM Chair, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging leaders during the High-Level Meeting on Haiti in Kinston, Jamaica

Similarly, representatives of France and Mexico also voiced strong commendations for President Ali and the community for facilitating such a crucial dialogue.

“President Ali, the heads of state and governments of the CARICOM, on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron, I would like to thank the CARICOM for organising this high-level meeting,” a representative of the French president remarked.

Moreover, Mexico’s president, Obrador’s representative voiced recognition to Guyana’s president for promoting dialogue between all the political forces of Haiti. She also expressed gratitude that Mexico had been invited during a critical juncture in Haiti’s journey.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness

“Dear President, thank you for inviting Mexico; we are fully committed to this cause,” she stated.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness also commended the Guyanese head of state for convening the important meeting.

Meanwhile, President Ali expressed gratitude to the meeting host, Prime Minister Holness, for undertaking the good officers’ role in Haiti and enabling critical talks for the second time in his country.

He said CARICOM has once again demonstrated its commitment to remaining a zone of peace amidst the ongoing tensions globally.

