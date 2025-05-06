Vending on highways, main access roads will not be tolerated – Min Edghill

The government has issued a stern warning against the practice of vending and obstruction on main access roads and highways.

The caution came Friday evening after the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspected a series of food trucks encumbering the East Corridor from Better Hope to the Rupert Craig Highway.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, speaking to a worker of a food truck on Friday

“Vending on highways and main access roads will not be tolerated,” Minister Edghill stated. “Notice is given to everybody to move; we cannot have this.”

He explained that reserves along major roads and highways are designated for traffic safety and emergencies, not for vending or parking derelict vehicles and trucks.

“People can’t just park and sell on main roads and highways. Zero tolerance. So, whoever or wherever, notice is hereby given. If not, they will be removed,” the minister warned.

The minister noted that vending along these key thoroughfares creates serious safety concerns and hazards. He emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining road safety and efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

He said these obstructions not only disrupt traffic flow but also reduce visibility for drivers, increase the risks of accidents, and place pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users in danger.

In addition, the public works minister explained that vending activities often violate zoning regulations and disrupt the intended use of public infrastructure.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, speaking to a worker of a food truck on Friday

Recently, Minister Edghill issued a final warning to truckers, heavy-duty equipment operators, and owners to remove their vehicles from roadways, especially green spaces and recreational areas in Georgetown, or face confiscation.

The public works minister stressed that these green spaces have been developed for the benefit of the residents and children, thus, all obstructions must not be allowed and should be cleared immediately.

He also clarified that the same rules apply to all businesses, vendors, and operators, regardless of their size or scale.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

