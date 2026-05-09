Venezuela is now suffering from “amnesia regarding its own legal positions” – Professor d’Argent

Guyana on Friday firmly rejected Venezuela’s latest attempt to challenge the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, with members of its legal team arguing that the 1966 Geneva Agreement never replaced or nullified the 1899 Arbitral Award that settled the land boundary between the two countries.

During the third day of public hearings in the case concerning the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, renowned legal scholars Pierre d’Argent and Alain Pellet dismantled Venezuela’s claims that the Geneva Agreement created a “legal novation” which rendered the question of the award’s validity irrelevant before the court.

Professor d’Argent described Venezuela’s argument as entirely new and contradictory to positions it had advanced before the court in previous proceedings.

Professor Pierre d’Argent is defending Venezuela’s argument before the ICJ

“One might even say that this argument amounts to a genuine novation of Venezuela’s arguments,” he told the court.

He reminded the judges that Venezuela had previously accepted that the controversy before the court centred on the validity of the 1899 Award, including during hearings in 2020 and 2022.

According to d’Argent, Venezuela is now suffering from “amnesia regarding its own legal positions”.

He argued that the ICJ had already settled the matter in its 2020 ruling, which found that the controversy arising from Venezuela’s claim that the award is “null and void” falls squarely within the Geneva Agreement and within the court’s jurisdiction.

“There is no basis for Venezuela’s assertion that the Geneva Agreement does not cover the question of the validity of the award,” d’Argent stated.

He further argued that Article 5 of the Geneva Agreement explicitly preserved the rights and claims arising from earlier legal instruments, including the 1899 Award, the 1897 Treaty of Washington and the established boundary itself.

“There is not and there has never been a clean slate between the parties,” he said.

D’Argent pointed to statements made in 1966 by Venezuela’s then foreign minister, who explained to the Venezuelan Congress that if negotiations failed, the matter could ultimately proceed to arbitration or judicial settlement.

“This is exactly what the court decided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Alain Pellet defended the validity of the 1899 Award itself, rejecting Venezuela’s allegations that the arbitral tribunal acted fraudulently, exceeded its powers or produced an unjust ruling.

Professor Alain Pellet is making his presentation before the judges of the ICJ

“The short answer is yes,” Pellet said when addressing whether the award was valid.

Pellet argued that Venezuela’s criticism of the award rests largely on the assumption that the disputed territory already belonged to Venezuela before the arbitration – something he said had never been proven.

“The award did not deprive anyone’s territory. It determined the boundaries of both,” he told the court.

He noted that Venezuela accepted the award for decades before raising objections in 1962, arguing that the lengthy delay undermines claims that the decision was fundamentally flawed.

“It didn’t curse the arbitrators during the period following the reading of the award,” Pellet observed.

The veteran jurist also rejected Venezuela’s accusations of conspiracy and fraud involving the tribunal’s president, Russian jurist Friedrich Martens.

According to Pellet, Martens acted as a mediator between deeply divided arbitrators and worked to secure a unanimous compromise decision after the tribunal reached a deadlock.

“The fact that he ultimately decided to choose a compromise which was acceptable for the five arbitrators and to reach a unanimous award is not a shame; on the contrary, it is to his credit,” Pellet stated.

Pellet further argued that the lack of detailed reasons in the award could not invalidate it under the legal standards applicable at the end of the 19th century.

He maintained that international law at the time did not yet impose a mandatory obligation on arbitral tribunals to provide detailed reasoning.

Guyana maintains that the 1899 Arbitral Award legally settled the land boundary with Venezuela and remains valid and binding.

The hearings before the ICJ in The Hague will continue on Monday with Venezuela making its final presentations.