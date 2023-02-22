Vice President Jagdeo to deliver inaugural address at World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi

– Will share Guyana’s vision for sustainable development in the context of LCDS 2030

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo will deliver the Inaugural Address and set off international participation at the 22nd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) as it opens in New Delhi today.

The WSDS is being held on the theme, ‘Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action’ from February 22-24, 2023.

Dr Jagdeo is expected to share Guyana’s vision for sustainable development in the context of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The LCDS 2030 seeks to create a new-low-carbon economy in Guyana by establishing incentives which value the world’s ecosystem services and promote these as an essential component of a new model of global development with sustainability at its core.

In Guyana’s case, it is about harnessing the value of the country’s ecosystem services to build a long-term, low-carbon diversification opportunity.

The three-day Summit will have ministers from across the world, top government representatives, political and other leaders, and representatives of international organisations deliberating on critical themes of G20 leadership and green development pact; equity and climate justice; driving and financing sustainable development; inclusive green growth; energy transitions and sustainable lifestyles.

The vice president is on an official visit to India, where he will be meeting with Indian government officials to discuss areas of mutual interest as Guyana and the South Asia nation seek to further strengthen their ties.

Dr Jagdeo during a meeting with the Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday, discussed the historical relationship between Guyana and India, as well as greater opportunities in partnership, notably in trade, energy, agriculture, skills and people-to-people ties.

The two officials also agreed that a greater frequency of India-CARICOM contacts will further galvanize ties.

Dr Jaishankar, in a tweet, noted that assurance was given that concerns of the Global South will be “strongly represented during India’s G20 Presidency”.

Later on Tuesday, VP Jagdeo also met with India’s Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

