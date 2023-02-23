VP Jagdeo and India’s Vice President discuss strengthening partnership in petroleum, agriculture, other sectors

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and India’s Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting today, have agreed to continue to work on strengthening bilateral partnership in various sectors including petroleum and natural gas, agriculture, agro-processing, education, healthcare, capacity building, ICT, renewable energy and climate change.

Dr. Jagdeo, is in India on an official visit from February 20-25, 2023, at the invitation of the Vice President of India. He is accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh.

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo met with Vice President of India, Hon. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar

According to an official press release from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders acknowledged the close and cordial relations shared by their two nations, which are based on strong people- to- people ties, economic linkages and commonalities of approach on multilateral issues.

VP Jagdeo also met with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar.

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo met with Vice President of India, Hon. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar

He is expected to meet with President of India, Her Excellency, Droupadi Murmu tomorrow, as well as the Ministers of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilisers, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and, Housing and Urban Affairs.

He is also attending the World Sustainable Development Summit being organised by The Energy Research Institute (TERI) in New Delhi from February 22-24, 2023.

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo met with Vice President of India, Hon. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar

The visit by Dr. Jagdeo follows that of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali back in January as the Chief Guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The release added that high-level exchanges between India and Guyana reflect new energy and momentum in bilateral relations.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

