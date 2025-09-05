VP Jagdeo dismisses opposition’s call to nullify elections

People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has dismissed the opposition’s call to nullify the 2025 elections.

“Why would anyone even pay attention to such a stupid call?”, the general secretary said.



Dr Jagdeo, who is also vice president, insisted that the process has already been declared free and fair by every credible international observer mission, including the Carter Center, Organisation of American States (OAS), European Union (EU), and other bodies.

When asked about the opposition’s request, he scoffed at the notion stressing that the recount was conducted at the opposition’s request. The results remain the same as seen in original Statements of Poll (SOPs) which are in the possession of the PPP/C and many other stakeholders.

People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“The elections are over. Every international observer group pronounced the elections free and fair. The whole country has all the SOPs. They asked for a recount, they got the recount,” he said to reporters shortly after visiting the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) headquarters on Kingston, Georgetown on Friday.



While commenting on this, he sharply criticised some sections of the media for giving credence to nonsensical narratives which only aims to undermine the integrity of the process.

“Sometimes in this country the media has to be sane too, and sensisble. To ask me a question about that…it is just diminishing my intelligence,” he firmly stated.

VP Jagdeo was also questioned about Region Four’s recount, to which he replied that it has just been completed, with no major shifts detected from the original SOPs. He explained that Region Five’s exercise, which had just begun, was expected to move quickly due to the smaller number of ballot boxes.



“I anticipate by sometime tomorrow, either late tonight or tomorrow, they’ll complete the process of the recount. And thereafter, GECOM has to meet the Commission and declare President Ali as the President of Guyana, the newly elected President,” he explained.

The vice president aso confirmed that preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali are already in motion, saying, ” We’d be stupid not to plan the swearing-in. But we will not rush into it before the declaration.”



As general secretary of the PPP/C, he stressed that the official announcement from GECOM would be respected, after which President Ali would be formally installed as the 10th Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.