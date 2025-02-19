VP Jagdeo rejects ‘election instability’ narrative

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has dismissed global narratives that portray Guyana as prone to instability in the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Jagdeo on Tuesday, was being interviewed by Senior Vice President of S&P Global, Ambassador Carlos Pacual during the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo, when he made the remark.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo being interviewed by Senior Vice President of S&P Global, Ambassador Carlos Pacual during the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo

In response to a question posed by Pascual, Vice President Jagdeo exclaimed, “It really irks me that every analysis you see abroad, they make us look like we’re on the verge of instability – we’re not.”

According to Dr Jagdeo, Guyana’s population displayed remarkable maturity and restraint during the controversial 2020 General and Regional Elections, despite attempts to subvert the will of the people and provocation.

Operatives within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) along with supporting individuals attempted to manipulate the 2020 results in favour of the the-then government, resulting in a number of court processes.

Five months after, on August 2, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali was rightfully sworn in. This resolution came about following international pressure and the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been allocated $7.5 billion for the hosting of the 2025 elections

Jagdeo contrasted this with other nations, who in a hypothetical situation, would have erupted into crisis due to the impasse in the release of the election results.

“If we could have withstood five months of provocation and delay in a country like ours that is so ethnically complex as people say, it’s a proud thing. It shows the maturity of our society. I’m proud of that,” he expressed.

Dr Jagdeo further highlighted that Guyanese have always demonstrated resilience and unity, even in the face of economic instability due to past government’s policies, and even in the 23 years of dictatorship.

Attendees at the Marriott Hotel for the Guyana Energy Conference

Given the advancements achieved in the last four years, Dr Jagdeo is confident that his party will emerge victorious in the 2025 electoral process.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is preparing to host the much anticipated electoral process, with $7.5 billion earmarked by the government in the 2025 national fiscal framework.

