Wakenaam to benefit from roll-on-roll-off ferry, road upgrades

Residents of Wakenaam, Region Three will soon benefit from the services of a roll-on-roll-off ferry which will make their commute easier when travelling between Supenaam and the island.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar speaking to residents at San Souci, Wakenaam

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar on Friday visited the island where he assessed ongoing works and met with residents.

The minister said he will look into having modifications done to the Wakenaam Stelling to accommodate the roll-on-roll-off ferry.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar conducting road inspections in Wakenaam

“I will send an engineering team from the Ministry of Public Works to do an assessment, for design and cost once we have the space – and we will get this done in the shortest possible time,”he said.

Road works

Meanwhile, Minister Indar met with several residents at Ridge, Maria’s Pleasure, Moor Farm, Zeelandia and San Souci.

At the Essequibo Islands Secondary School in San Souci, Minister Indar committed to having the roads in Wakenaam repaired.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar meeting with residents of Ridge

“His Excellency, the president has given instructions to fix all the roads on the Island of Wakenaam…Many of your streets will be paved with ridged pavement because one, it is cheaper and last longer…and the building out of it is faster,”the minister noted.

Along with the ministry’s engineers and members of the Regional Democractic Council and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, the Minister visited several ongoing work sites.

Minister Indar also addressed the concerns of residents at Zeelandia.

He said the people of Wakenaam must benefit from the government’s promise of improved roads which will help expand regional growth and create jobs.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

