Construction of the Waramuri Secondary School in the Moruca Sub-District, Region One, is 90 per cent completed.

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, provided an update during a recent site visit to the school.

Once completed, the modern facility will accommodate nearly 400 students from Waramuri, Haimaracabra, Para, and other surrounding villages.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during a site visit at Waramuri Secondary School in Region One

Students will have access to more than 12 classrooms, information technology (IT), physics, chemistry, biology, and home economics laboratories, a library, sports facilities, an auditorium, and accommodation for 10 teachers.

“We are also training teachers simultaneously as we build out this building,” the education minister said before declaring, “We are very happy to be able to do that. We are very proud to bring these opportunities to children in this region.”

In June 2024, the sod was turned for the construction of the $434.5 million school. Waramuri Secondary is one of four secondary schools currently being built in the region, alongside Kwebanna, Hosororo, and Matthew’s Ridge.

Minister Manickchand noted that when the PPP/C Government took office in 1992, there was only one secondary school in Mabaruma, Region One. She explained that the government built more schools between 1992 and 2015, namely the Santa Rosa Secondary and Port Kaituma Secondary Schools.

Dormitories at these schools are currently being refurbished to ensure all necessary facilities are available.

Works ongoing on Waramuri Secondary School in Region One

The construction and refurbishment of educational institutions are part of the government’s wider plan to achieve universal education in Region One.

The minister was joined by Marti DeSouza, Deputy Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development; Monet Williams, Teacher-in-Charge (ag) of the Waramuri Secondary Department; and Collin De LaCruz, Headmaster of Waramuri Primary.