Water taxis to operate for 24 hours

Consequent upon the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Demerara Water Taxis Service will remain operational for a period of 24 hours from 3 AM Sunday, February 26, 2023, – 3 AM on Monday, February 27, 2023, to facilitate the transport of commuters.

Commuters are assured of an uninterrupted water taxi service from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek during this period.

Please be advised that the fare for this service remains at $100. Commuters are reminded to securely wear life vests when traveling on the water.

