‘We are building our economy, preparing Guyanese for 2030 and beyond’ – Min. Rodrigues

The government will continue to build a better future for every Guyanese as the country’s growth continues to accelerate under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who made the statement during her weekly programme, emphasised that with the government’s prudent policies and array of programmes, many Guyanese are living better lives.

“We are builders. We understand that at this point in our history, we have to do the heavy lifting as President Ali says. This is the period when we have to do the building. We will build this country and prepare our people for the future for 2030 and beyond, when the landscape, business climate, investments, education, housing, and health sectors will be transformed,” Minister Rodrigues underlined.

This year, the government will be embarking on a slew of projects in all sectors that will see massive transformation in every region.

She added that these transformative projects are non- discriminatory, as government continues to implement policies that are consistent with its ‘One Guyana’ agenda.

The minister noted that ‘One Guyana’ goes beyond racial unity and harmony, it is ensuring that the resources are equitably and equally distributed to every Guyanese regardless of geographic location.

“There is not a single case that anyone can point to which will show that there is any inequality in the way that we deliver goods and services to our people and in the way that we govern,” the minister stressed.

This is consistent with the government’s aim to involve all Guyanese, both at home and abroad, meaningfully in ongoing initiatives to secure the political, economic, and social advancement of Guyana.

This is to prepare Guyanese to be active participants in a transformed economy. Leaders and investors from around the world have recognised Guyana as one of the top oil-producing nations.

To commemorate Guyana’s 53rd Republic Anniversary in Washington, D.C. recently, Minister Rodrigues said the Guyanese diaspora was encouraged to return to Guyana to see the transformation occurring, since they will be able to measure the progress from three years to date.

High on the government’s priority is ensuring that Guyanese are given the opportunity to invest towards the advancement of the country, Minister Rodrigues said while adding that, “Our priority is ensuring that there is a space or place for Guyanese to invest and to earn in our country. Guyanese must have the advantage to invest and to earn in Guyana.”

The minister lauded the Guyanese diaspora for the interest in the transformation occurring in Guyana and for its continued support.

Guyana is expected to experience significant growth in the years to come.

